

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $315 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $291 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.14 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $315 Mln. vs. $291 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $3.14 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65



