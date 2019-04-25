

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), a provider of storage and information management services, maintained its 2019 full-year guidance, expecting revenue growth of 1% to 6% on a constant currency basis.



For the year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA growth in constant currency to be flat to 8% and AFFO growth to be up 1% to 8%.



Iron Mountain expects stronger adjusted EBITDA growth in the second half of the year after expected ongoing expenses in the second quarter, which are a residual effect of the higher costs incurred in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX