

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO), a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display panel provider, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the company was NT$3.69 billion or NT$0.38 per share, compared to last year's profit of NT$4.31 billion or NT$0.45 per share.



Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were NT$66.71 billion, down from NT$74.45 billion a year ago. Sequentially, revenues declined 13.5%.



The company noted that the market demand remained lackluster in the first quarter, which was the traditional slow season.



In the first quarter, large-sized panel shipments totaled around 25.87 million units, down 9.1% sequentially. Shipments of small-and-medium-sized panels fell 22.4 percent from the preceding quarter to around 24.96 million units.



Looking into the second quarter, market demand has shown signs of recovery, the company noted.



