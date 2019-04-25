

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Carbo Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Thursday reported net loss of $19.99 million for the first quarter, narrower than $22.27 million in the prior year.



On a per share basis, loss narrowed to $0.73 from $0.83 in the previous period.



Revenue for the period declined 4 percent to $47.45 million from $49.37 million in the same period last year.



CEO Gary Kolstad noted that, '.oilfield sector revenue was down year-on-year due to lower North America activity, international product sales grew in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018.'



The company said it expects a sequentially stronger second quarter primarily due to higher ceramic technology sales.



