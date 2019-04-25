

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $387 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $463 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $5.15 billion from $4.94 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $387 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $5.15 Bln vs. $4.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX