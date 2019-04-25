

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Homebuilder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable was $351.3 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $351.0 million or $0.91 per share a year ago.



Revenues went up to $4.13 billion from last year's $3.79 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter on revenues of $4.06 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Homebuilding revenue for the second quarter increased 8 percent to $4.0 billion from $3.7 billion last year.



Homes closed in the quarter increased 10 percent to 13,480 homes from 12,281 homes closed a year ago.



Net sales orders grew 6 percent to 16,805 homes and 4 percent in value to $4.9 billion.



Subsequent to quarter-end, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on May 28, to stockholders of record on May 13.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX