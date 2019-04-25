

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $587.9 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $249.1 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $545.5 million or $2.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.14 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $545.5 Mln. vs. $380.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.39 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $1.14 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 to $9.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4,675 to $4,750 Mln



