

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $781 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $633 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $6.73 billion from $6.27 billion last year.



Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $781 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q1): $6.73 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.40 - $11.60 Full year revenue guidance: $28.6 - $29.1 Bln



