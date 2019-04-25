

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $572.8 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $454.4 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $584.8 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $4.1 billion from $4.0 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $584.8 Mln. vs. $473.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $4.1 Bln vs. $4.0 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX