

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $213 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.06 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $213 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX