

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) announced, for 2019, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $12.70 - $13.00, compared to previous guidance of $12.00 - $12.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $12.3. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $3.00 - $3.04. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.1.



For the first-quarter, adjusted EPS was $3.30, a 26% increase from previous year. The results include a discrete tax benefit of $43 million, or $0.41 per share. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.76 for the quarter.



First-quarter adjusted revenue increased 7% to $1.29 billion, and organic revenue increased by 6%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.



