

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $420.1 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $390.1 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2.38 billion from $2.29 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $420.1 Mln. vs. $390.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.48 - $3.52



