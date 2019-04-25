

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $347 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.70 billion from $3.51 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.



