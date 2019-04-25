

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $347 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $399 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.63 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $399 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.82 Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 to $3.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX