

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $358 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



