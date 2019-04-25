

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $304.36 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $350.20 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $333.54 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.02 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $333.54 Mln. vs. $298.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 to $5.74



