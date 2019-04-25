

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $14.24 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $9.48 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $313.64 million from $260.48 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



