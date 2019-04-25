

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $597 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $652 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $3.55 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $597 Mln. vs. $652 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.81 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q1): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 to $8.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX