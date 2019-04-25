sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

141,90 Euro		+1,72
+1,23 %
WKN: 861219 ISIN: US4523081093 Ticker-Symbol: ILT 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,64
138,40
15:03
134,00
137,00
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC141,90+1,23 %