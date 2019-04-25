

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday as the dollar firmed up on weak data.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,275.99 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,277.85 an ounce.



The dollar remains in demand, a day after data showed a surprise deterioration in German business morale.



Elsewhere, South Korean economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter, raising fresh concerns about the pace of global economic growth.



Market participants now await the release of the U.S. GDP data on Friday for fresh clues on the health of the world's largest economy.



Trade talks also remain in focus ahead of the next round of negotiations between the United States and China slated to begin on April 30.



