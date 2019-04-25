

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $31 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $3.79 billion from $4.87 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $67 Mln. vs. $679 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $3.79 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.



