

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate rose slightly in the first quarter, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.



The unemployment rate rose to 14.70 percent in the first quarter from 14.45 percent in the fourth quarter.



The number of unemployed persons rose by 49,900 people in the first quarter to 3.35 million.



The unemployment fell a seasonally adjusted 2.92 percent in the first quarter.



The number of employed persons decreased by 93,400 people in the first quarter to 19.47 million.



Employment in agriculture increased by 14,100 people. In services, employment fell by 109,200. In industry and construction, unemployment varied hardly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX