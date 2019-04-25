

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 20 and durable goods orders for March are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 111.87 against the yen, 1.0219 against the franc, 1.2873 against the pound and 1.1125 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



