

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $716 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $690 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $778 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $4.07 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $778 Mln. vs. $707 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $4.07 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX