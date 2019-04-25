

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits at a nearly fifty-year low in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing initial jobless claims rebounded by more than anticipated in the week ended April 20.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week's revised level of 193,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 192,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The bigger than expected increase came after the number of jobless claims in the previous week represented their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in September of 1969.



