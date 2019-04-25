

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States.



In a video announcement shared on social media, Biden said he is entering the presidential race because 'the core values of this nation. our standing in the world. our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake'.



'I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,' Biden said in the video that was posted on Twitter and YouTube.



With the late entry of Biden ending months of speculation, the Democratic field of candidates have become crowded with names such as Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.



The longtime Delaware senator joins a historically diverse field of 19 vying for Democratic nomination that includes fresh faces, businessmen, a record number of women and candidates of color and Indian origin.



On the other side, only one name has emerged so far to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination: former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.



The billionaire President is well ahead of his potential Democratic opponents in raising money for the campaign, as he reportedly amassed $30 million in the first quarter of this year.



Biden had unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1998 and 2008 and declined to run in 2016 after the death of his son from brain cancer.



Biden is 76, and if elected, he would become the oldest man to become US President.



Trump welcomed Biden to the presidential race with an apparent backhand complement.



'Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate,' he tweeted.



