

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corp. (BBT) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) jointly said Thursday that their chief executive officers are discussing a merger of equals.



Kelly King, chief executive officer of BB&T, and William Rogers, chief executive officer of SunTrust, spoke at a joint public meeting of the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on the proposed merger.



The companies said they would be investing an incremental $100 million annually into innovation and technology to create a digital client experience.



