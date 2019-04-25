

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much the trading day on Thursday before finishing the session modestly lower.



Bond prices moved to the downside in afternoon trading after spending the morning lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, ticked up by 1.2 basis points to 2.534 percent.



The modest pullback seen in afternoon trading came after the Treasury Department revealed its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.426 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, as traders continued to digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data released earlier in the day.



The Commerce Department released a report showing durable goods orders jumped by much more than expected in the month of March, reflecting a significant rebound in orders for transportation equipment,



The report said durable goods orders surged up by 2.7 percent in March after tumbling by a revised 1.1 percent in February.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding the spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in March after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in February.



Ex-transportation orders had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a separate report showing initial jobless claims rebounded by more than anticipated in the week ended April 20.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week's revised level of 193,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 200,000.



The bigger than expected increase came after the number of jobless claims in the previous week represented their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in September of 1969.



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to a preliminary reading on first quarter GDP, with the pace of growth expected to slow to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX