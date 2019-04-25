

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.56 billion, or $7.09 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $3.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $59.70 billion from $51.04 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.56 Bln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.09 vs. $3.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.72 -Revenue (Q1): $59.70 Bln vs. $51.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $59.5 - $63.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX