

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $95.87 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $86.30 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $417.23 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $814.51 million from $744.37 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $417.23 Mln. vs. $345.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $814.51 Mln vs. $744.37 Mln last year.



