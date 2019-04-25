

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $5 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $201 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $453 million from $458 million last year.



Covanta Holding Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5 Mln. vs. $201 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $453 Mln vs. $458 Mln last year.



