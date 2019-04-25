

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $54.55 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $60.33 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $307.05 million from $263.85 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $54.55 Mln. vs. $60.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $307.05 Mln vs. $263.85 Mln last year.



