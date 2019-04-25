

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.0 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $4.5 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.0 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $16.1 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.0 Bln. vs. $4.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $16.1 Bln vs. $16.1 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $69.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX