

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $928 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $857 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $5.66 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $857 Mln. vs. $821 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $5.66 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



