

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.1 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.7 billion, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $40.3 billion from $41.9 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.8 Bln. vs. $1.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $40.3 Bln vs. $41.9 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX