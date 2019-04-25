

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $35.41 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $26.02 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $648.74 million from $643.97 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $648.74 Mln vs. $643.97 Mln last year.



