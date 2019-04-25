

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $429.9 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $397.1 M, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $400.3 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $400.3 Mln. vs. $408.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX