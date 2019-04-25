

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $20.9 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $95.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $27.3 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $2.91 billion from $3.13 billion last year.



TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance:



