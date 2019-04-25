

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $31.1 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $34.4 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $92.7 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $1.00 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $92.7 Mln. vs. $99.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



