

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Celgene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.83 billion or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $4.03 billion from $3.54 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.55 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q1): $4.03 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 - $10.80 Full year revenue guidance: $17.0 to $17.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX