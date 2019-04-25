

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.71 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $1.49 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $5.92 billion from $5.19 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $5.92 Bln vs. $5.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX