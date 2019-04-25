

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $42.8 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $31.2 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $44.5 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $8.68 billion from $9.18 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.5 Mln. vs. $35.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $8.68 Bln vs. $9.18 Bln last year.



