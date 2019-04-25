

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $149 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $2.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $197.8 million or $3.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $197.8 Mln. vs. $220.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.72 vs. $3.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.47 Full year revenue guidance: $5.84 Bln



