

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) on Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 10.8 billion euros, up 6.4% from 9.76 billion euros last year.



The company said like-for-like sales rose 5.7 percent. The company said volumes grew 3.1%.



The company said sales growth was driven by both prices and volumes against a weak comparison basis, with Europe affected by harsh weather conditions in first-quarter 2018.



High Performance Solutions sales rose 2.4% on the back of supportive industrial markets, despite weakness in the automotive market. Northern Europe rose 7.8% against a weak comparison basis in 2018, benefiting from good market conditions in the main countries of the region.



Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa was up 5.0% against a weak prior-year comparison basis in Europe. Growth was led by Distribution; Industrial businesses progressed, particularly Gypsum, Insulation and Mortars.



