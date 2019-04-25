sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,47 Euro		-0,04
-0,06 %
WKN: A1T7LU ISIN: US8725901040 Ticker-Symbol: TM5 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,16
65,68
25.04.
65,16
65,58
25.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
T-MOBILE US INC64,47-0,06 %