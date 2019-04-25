

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of €3.44 billion, up 9.2% from €3.15 billion last year. On a constant exchange rates, revenues were up 6.7% year-on-year.



CEO Paul Hermelin said, 'The Group achieved a good first-quarter performance with continued momentum in our business, particularly in Europe.'



'We are successfully leveraging the investments in our innovation-driven portfolio and our position as a global leader in digital and cloud. These activities continue to develop, reporting growth of 20%. In this quarter, the Group further strengthened its foothold with the acquisition of Leidos Cyber, a cybersecurity leader in the United States.'



Moving ahead, Hermelin said 'we confirm all our objectives for 2019.'



For 2019, the Group targets revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 5.5% to 8.0% and improved profitability with an operating margin of 12.3% to 12.6%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX