

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter net sales of 8.85 billion euros, down 0.5% from the first-quarter of 2017.



Sales increased 4.3% in organic terms and 3.0% on same-store sales basis.



Total sales in France were 4.40 billion euros in the first-quarter of 2018, down 1.5% in organic terms. In France, total gross sales under banner5 rose 0.8%, driven by the expansion of the franchise and the good momentum on Cdiscount.



After the slowdown caused by the protests at the end of the year, the Group has seen its sales momentum improved since March and has pursued strong growth in buoyant segments.



