

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.4 percent and was up from 2.3 percent in February.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - unchanged and in line with forecasts.



The number of employed persons in March was 66.87 million, an increase of 670,000 or 1.0 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in March was 1.74 million, an increase of 10,000 or an annual 0.6 percent.



