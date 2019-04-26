

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo area were up 1.4 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for a rise of 1.1 percent and was up sharply from 0.9 percent in March.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.3 percent - topping forecasts for 1.1 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall Tokyo CPI was up 0.3 percent and core CPI gained 0.2 percent.



