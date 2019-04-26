

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.7 percent increase in February.



On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 4.6 percent - again missing forecasts for a fall of 3.8 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial output, saying that it is in a weak tone recently.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX