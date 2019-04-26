

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies looks to sell its shares in a range of $44 to $50 per share, aiming to raise $8 billion to $10 billion in its initial public offering. It would value the ride-hailing company between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to media reports.



Still, the valuation is higher than its last valuation of $76 billion following a funding rising.



Previously, it was reported that Uber's valuation would be around $120 billion.



Uber is expected to set the terms for its intial public offering as soon as Friday. Even if Uber seeks the low end of the expected range, it would be more than three times the amount of Lyft's $2.34 billion intial public offering. It would also make Uber's IPO the largest one in the U.S. since Alibaba's in 2014.



